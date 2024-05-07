Washington state sees highest increase in science and engineering graduates in US

New research conducted by bio convergence company CYTENA has shed light on the significant shifts in higher education over the past two decades, particularly in the realm of science and engineering (S&E) degrees.

According to the study, Washington state had the largest increase in science and engineering degrees, with a 40.68% increase between 2000 and 2021.

The analysis, based on the latest U.S National Science Foundation data, identifies Washington's remarkable ascent in prioritizing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects.

In 2000, S&E degrees accounted for 32.2% of the state's conferred degrees, slightly surpassing the national average of 31.2%. By 2021, this figure surged to 45.3%, significantly outpacing the national average of 35.5%. This proportional increase of 40.7% solidifies Washington's position at the forefront of S&E education in the United States.

Following Washington's lead, Nevada and Michigan secured the second and third spots with proportional increases of 40.0% and 30.0%, respectively. Notably, only seven states witnessed a decrease in the percentage of S&E degrees conferred since 2000.

The data not only reflects a growing emphasis on STEM education but also suggests a potential correlation between educational focus and future workforce demands.

