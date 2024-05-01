Tesla STEM High School in Redmond clinched one of the top spots in U.S. News 2024 Best U.S. High Schools rankings, reaffirming its commitment to academic excellence and college preparedness.

The rankings, which encompass data on nearly 25,000 public high schools across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, assess schools based on six key factors, including college readiness, state assessment performance, and graduation rates.

Tesla STEM High School secured its number three position in the rankings with an impressive overall score of 99.98 out of 100. This stellar achievement reflects the school's unwavering dedication to providing students with a rigorous academic curriculum and ample opportunities for success.

One notable aspect of Tesla STEM High School's success is its robust Advanced Placement (AP) program. With a 100% participation rate in AP coursework and exams, students at Tesla STEM have access to challenging coursework that prepares them for the rigors of college-level academics.

Tesla STEM High School also stands out for its commitment to diversity and inclusivity. With a total minority enrollment of 81%, the school embraces students from various cultural backgrounds and socioeconomic statuses, fostering a rich and vibrant learning environment.

In addition to its national accolades, Tesla STEM High School also ranks first within the state of Washington, the Seattle metropolitan area and the Lake Washington School District. It holds the prestigious title of being the top magnet high school and one of the leading STEM-focused institutions in the country.

As Tesla STEM High School continues to set the standard for educational excellence, it serves as a beacon of inspiration for students, educators and communities nationwide, and exemplifies the transformative power of education in shaping future leaders and innovators.

To explore the full list of top-performing high schools in the U.S., visit U.S. News & World Report's website.

