Bothell apartment shooting: Domestic violence suspect shot after charging at deputy, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a deputy shot a suspect inside an apartment complex in Bothell Wednesday night.

According to the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART), at around 10:20 p.m., deputies responded to an apartment complex near the corner of Bothell Everett Hwy and 201st Place SE for reports of a physical domestic violence situation.

When deputies arrived, they found a 29-year-old man barricaded inside an apartment with a 56-year-old woman, who was being held against her will.

Authorities say there was a child inside the apartment as well.

According to SMART, deputies entered the apartment, and one of the deputies deployed their taser – which was unsuccessful.

The 29-year-old man then reportedly charged at deputies with a weapon and another deputy shot him.

SMART investigators say the suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment and is expected to survive.

No other injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation, and SMART will release new details when they become available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.