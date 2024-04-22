Unidentified man found dead near Kent railroad tracks

Kent Police are investigating the death of an unidentified man whose body was found near railroad tracks on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the BNSF tracks near 1st Ave. N and W. Sipe St. around 2:50 p.m. after a 911 caller reported finding a dead person.

Upon locating the body, first responders initially believed the man had been dead for at least a day.

Officers asked people living near the scene if they had witnessed anything suspicious recently or knew the man, but none did, according to Kent Police.

Police were unable to locate any ID or personal belongings at the scene, and the man remains unidentified.

The man is 5'5" to 5'7", weighs 130-150 pounds and has black hair.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the man's cause of death, specifically if his injuries were caused by a passing train. Kent Police are also working to determine what led up to the man's death.

Anyone with information or tips about this death is asked to contact Kent PD via KPTTips@kentwa.gov, the tip line at 253-856-5808, or non-emergency dispatch line at 253-852-2121.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Man accused of shooting former boxer in Tacoma arrested after nationwide manhunt

Pygmy goat that went missing from Washington Spring Fair found

West Seattle's low bridge to close for 9 days for maintenance

Man killed in 'random' stabbing at Muckleshoot Casino

Trump hush money trial: Day 1 ends with attorneys making competing opening statements about Trump

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.