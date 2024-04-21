Man killed in 'random' stabbing at Muckleshoot Casino

A man was killed in a "random" stabbing at the Muckleshoot Casino early Sunday morning, Auburn Police say.

Around 1:30 a.m., Auburn Police got a call about a stabbing inside the casino.

Police say a man in his late 20's was standing at one of the tables when the suspect came up behind him and stabbed him in the neck.

The man later died, and the suspect is in custody.

The suspect and victim had no contact with each other before the stabbing, with police labeling it as a "random incident."

No one else was injured in the stabbing.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

