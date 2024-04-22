The man accused of randomly stabbing a gambler to death Saturday night admitted he came to the Muckleshoot Casino with the intent to kill someone. However, when he could not find his intended target, he searched for a replacement to kill in his stead.

Ricky Fuentes, 31, from Lacey, has been identified as the suspect in the gruesome assault.

Fuentes made his first court appearance Monday afternoon in King County.

Documents reveal Fuentes used a box cutter in the gruesome attack, leaving a chaotic scene, and blood covering the casino floor.

"This happened at the casino on the casino floor. So, there were a lot of people around. There were cameras," said Colby Krossley, spokesperson for Auburn Police. "It’s a scary and terrible situation that occurred, and this person had no idea what was going to happen to them."

First responders attempted to save the victim's life, but he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Fuentes was apprehended without incident, dropping the box cutter before being detained by Muckleshoot security guards moments later.

Authorities disclosed that Fuentes confessed to boarding a bus bound for the casino with the intent to kill an associate of his. Unable to locate his target, he allegedly targeted the victim after observing him at the craps table. Fuentes described him as a "bully."

The King County Prosecutor's Office argues that Fuentes' homicidal behaviors makes him a serious danger to the community, citing his prior convictions for assault and reckless driving. The court found probable cause for first-degree murder and set Fuentes' bail at $5 million.

Prosecutors expect to submit a rush-file charging decision by Wednesday.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

