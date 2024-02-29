Expand / Collapse search

Auburn bank robbery: Police seek help identifying suspect

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

AUBURN, Wash. - Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Auburn on Tuesday.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), at around 12:33 p.m., the suspect robbed Washington Federal Bank near the corner of A St. SE and 2nd St. SE.

Auburn Police Department

Authorities say immediately before entering the bank, the suspect put on a black face mask. He then pointed a black semi-automatic pistol with a silver barrel at the people inside the bank and told them to get down. 

The suspect demanded cash, which was given to him and he left the scene.

Auburn Police Department

The APD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

Featured

City crews clear cabin built by unhoused man inside Seattle park
article

City crews clear cabin built by unhoused man inside Seattle park

Seattle city officials confirm crews went into Dr. Jose Rizal Park in the Beacon Hill neighborhood on Wednesday to remove a makeshift cabin and sprawling homeless encampment that was built over the past few months.

This is a developing story.