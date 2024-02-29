Auburn bank robbery: Police seek help identifying suspect

Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Auburn on Tuesday.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), at around 12:33 p.m., the suspect robbed Washington Federal Bank near the corner of A St. SE and 2nd St. SE.

Auburn Police Department

Authorities say immediately before entering the bank, the suspect put on a black face mask. He then pointed a black semi-automatic pistol with a silver barrel at the people inside the bank and told them to get down.

The suspect demanded cash, which was given to him and he left the scene.

Auburn Police Department

The APD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

Featured article

This is a developing story.