2 arrested in Lynnwood, Marysville jewelry store burglaries

Lynnwood Police arrested two suspects mid-burglary at a jewelry store early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 3:20 a.m. to an alarm at the JCPenney in the Alderwood Mall, originating from the fine jewelry department.

When they arrived, they found a broken glass door and quickly caught two suspects — an adult and a teenager — who ran away. They also located a Hyundai parked nearby that had been reported stolen.

According to authorities, Marysville Police had been dispatched to a burglary at a JCPenney jewelry store just an hour prior, and surveillance video appeared to show two suspects driving away in a stolen Hyundai with jewelry.

Lynnwood Police say the two suspects had warrants for their arrest. One of the warrants was from the Department of Corrections for escaping custody.

The suspects had a combined $200,000 worth of jewelry on them during their arrest. The adult was booked into Snohomish County Jail and the teen was booked into the Denny Youth Center.