Over $12,000 worth of stolen cosmetics recovered by Lynnwood PD

Lynnwood Police recovered over $12,000 worth of cosmetics from a suspected Romanian retail theft group earlier this month.

On February 1, officers responded to a theft in progress at a business on Alderwood Mall Parkway.

A loss prevention employee notified the officers of two subjects that were stealing makeup products. The employee also recognized one of the suspects, saying they committed a previous theft on January 31.

Officers took the suspects and their vehicle into custody, where they discovered $12,000 in stolen cosmetics.

Lynnwood Police say evidence suggests that the products are being sold for pennies on the dollar and shipped across state lines. Police also said the suspects are believed to be part of a Romanian traveling organized retail theft group.

One of the suspects was booked for first-degree organized retail theft, and the other suspect, who was a juvenile, was released to their parents.