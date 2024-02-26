Gunfire exchanged between police, suspects in Lynnwood: Investigation underway

An investigation is underway after police and suspects exchanged gunfire in Lynnwood Sunday night.

According to the Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to reports of an assault near a business on Alderwood Mall Parkway.

When officers arrived, they witnessed a first-degree assault unfold in a business’s parking lot.

Due to the severity of the call, officers engaged in a short pursuit. The chase led them onto the southbound ramp of I-5 at 36th Ave.

Officers initiated a PIT maneuver on the suspect’s vehicle, and the suspects bailed out of the car, taking off running.

According to the LPD, as the suspects were running away, they continued shooting at officers and officers shot back.

No officers were injured.

This is an active and ongoing investigation; more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.