The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a teen from Marysville.

Jenzele Couassi, 16, was last seen near Shoultes Road in North Marysville at around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Couassi is described as 5'5", 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green or white top with black pants.

WSP says Couassi may be in the Tulalip area.

If you see Couassi, call 911.