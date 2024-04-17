Suspect dead, Seattle officer grazed by bullet in Southcenter

article

An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot and killed by Seattle Police during an attempted arrest at the DoubleTree Suites Hilton Hotel in Southcenter.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. on April 17 at the DoubleTree on Southcenter Parkway.

Seattle Police responded to the hotel to arrest a suspect who was being investigated by the state's Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

According to Seattle Police, the suspect pulled out a gun when officers went to arrest him and a struggle ensued.

Two officers fired shots, killing the suspect. It's unclear how many rounds were fired. A third officer had fought with the suspect initially.

The shooting occurred inside the hotel.

One officer was grazed by a bullet in the leg. Their injuries were minor and they were not taken to the hospital.

No one else was injured.

The shooting is being investigated by the Force Investigation Team (FIT), per protocol.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 has a crew en route to the scene and is working to learn more information.

MORE CRIME STORIES FROM FOX 13 NEWS:

Teens charged for robbing man in Renton with AK-style pistol: docs

Patrons subdue suspect after deadly bar shooting near Tenino

Security guard kidnapped during Tumwater marijuana facility break-in

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.