Security guard kidnapped during Tumwater marijuana facility break-in

Police are working to identify multiple suspects who kidnapped a security guard in order to break into a marijuana production facility in Tumwater earlier this month.

According to the Tumwater Police Department (TPD), on April 5 at approximately 3:09 a.m., a security guard overseeing a marijuana facility on 85th Ave. SE, just east of Old Highway 99 SE, was abducted.

Authorities report that the suspects released the security guard a couple of miles away, while other members of the group burglarized one of the marijuana production businesses.

The suspects also attempted to target another marijuana production business but were deterred by an alarm.

The security guard was physically unharmed but is experiencing trauma as a result of the incident.

The TPD states that detectives are currently working to identify at least seven suspects believed to have stolen tens of thousands of dollars' worth of product. In addition, the suspects reportedly arrived in stolen vehicles, which have since been recovered by the police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

