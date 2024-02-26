VIDEO: Suspects attempt to break into SoDo weed shop, 1 arrested after chase

Seattle Police recently released video of an attempted weed shop burglary from early December of last year.

Police arrested a 27-year-old suspect on December 11, 2023 after he, and several others, tried breaking into a cannabis process facility in SoDo.

The owner of the business called 911 as he was watching the suspects off-site on security cameras.

Police responded to the scene and multiple suspects began to run, and only one was taken into custody after a brief chase on foot.

Officers searched the building and determined the suspects were unable to get into the business before police arrived. Police also recovered an abandoned vehicle at the scene.

The suspect police arrested had an outstanding warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, and resisting arrest. He was booked into King County Jail for investigation of burglary.

This remains an active investigation, as detectives are still working to identify the remaining suspects.