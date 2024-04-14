DUI driver arrested after 100 mph pursuit ends in Tumwater

Multiple law enforcement agencies collaborated to arrest a DUI driver who sped at 100 mph while trying to escape police early Sunday morning.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office was informed of a pursuit involving Napavine Police and a suspected DUI driver on I-5.

As the suspect entered Tumwater, Thurston County deputies tried to cut off the suspect and end the chase.

The Sheriff's Office says the suspect was going around 100 mph on Trosper Road, made a U-turn, and headed back towards I-5 on Trosper.

Sheriff Derek Sanders and a Tumwater unit later spiked the suspect's vehicle, and a deputy conducted a PIT maneuver at a roundabout, where the suspect surrendered.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was a convicted felon from Tacoma, and had multiple active warrants for theft, assault, and trespassing.

He now faces new charges in Lewis County for DUI and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

