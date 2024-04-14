On Friday, neighbors near Dr. Jose Rizal Park once again noticed a familiar homeless man with heavy machinery.

"We were scouting for Sunday’s litter cleanup when we saw Steve Irwin," said Andrew Suarez with We Heart Seattle.

Irwin is no stranger to the neighborhood.

In February, he was arrested for building a cabin in the woods, complete with beer kegs, power, a washing machine and more.

"He has a restraining order because of the felony level of property damage he has caused to Seattle parks," said Suarez. "He’s not supposed to be here."

To avoid further damage to the park, a concerned citizen called Seattle Police.

According to SPD, Steve Irwin was arrested on site, near his encampment.

"This is the third time in six months," said Suarez. "Whoever keeps bailing him out is doing a real injustice, not only to the park but to Steve Irwin. He needs help. Help is not getting him out of jail and letting him come back here."

Irwin was first arrested back in October 2023, accused of stealing an excavator. He used the heavy machinery to knock down trees in order to build the cabin.

The damage caused in that incident was estimated by Seattle Parks and Recreation to be around $15,000.

Irwin is currently behind bars. A judge set his bail at $35,000. He also faces second degree identity theft charges. Prosecutors say at the time of his most recent arrest, multiple IDs were found in his possession.

