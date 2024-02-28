Expand / Collapse search
City crews clear cabin built by homeless man inside Seattle park

Homelessness Crisis
FOX 13 Seattle
Seattle city officials confirm crews went into Dr. Jose Rizal Park in the Beacon Hill neighborhood on Wednesday to remove a makeshift cabin and sprawling homeless encampment that was built over the past few months.

According to Lori Baxter with Mayor Bruce Harrell's office, "The City’s Unified Care Team was onsite at Jose Rizal Park today to clean an encampment area following SPD engagement at the site."

article

As FOX 13 has previously reported, Steven Irwin claimed he had permission to build the cabin in the middle of the park, despite being arrested for previously taking an excavator from a nearby construction site to build in October. 

We Heart Seattle and other advocacy groups said they've been working with Irwin to get him resources, but he's previously declined all help.

Among the items removed at the site were construction equipment, a washing machine, a treadmill, beer kegs and more.

Seattle Parks and Recreation recently spent $15,000 to repair the area previously dug up by Irwin with the excavator.

This is a developing story.