One person was injured after a broken brake drum fell off a semi truck and flew through the windshield of a pickup truck on Friday.

According to Douglas County Fire District 4, the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. just south of the Beebe Bridge in Orondo.

A truck was traveling southbound on US 97 when a semi's brake drum broke and went directly through the truck's windshield, hitting the driver.

via Douglas County Fire District 4

The driver was taken to Lake Chelan Health after being treated on scene.

The driver was the lone occupant of the truck.

The Washington State Patrol is now investigating this incident.

