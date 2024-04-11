Family of Seattle couple killed in Gorge shooting sue Live Nation

The family of a Seattle couple gunned down at an EDM festival at The Gorge last summer have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Live Nation.

Parents and siblings of 26-year-old Brandy Escamilla and 29-year-old Josilyn Ruiz have filed a suit against Live Nation, its event organizer subsidiary Insomniac Holdings, and the security companies working the Beyond Wonderland EDM festival the weekend of June 17.

They say Live Nation and other organizations had "egregiously deficient conduct and security protocols" that led to the devastating shootings that killed Escamilla and Ruiz, and injured five others.

Escamilla and Ruiz were engaged and had recently moved to Seattle. They were planning their wedding.

"Never should someone’s life be taken so senselessly and tragically at a music event," said the couple’s families in a joint statement. "We hope filing this lawsuit sends a message to Live Nation and their associates that they are responsible for the deaths of Brandy and Josilyn. They are responsible for our broken and shattered lives. Our families will never recover from this loss, but we do not want their deaths to be in vain. This could have and should have been prevented."

According to court documents filed around June 21, active-duty soldier James Kelly had ingested psychedelic mushrooms, suffered a mental break, grabbed his handgun from his car and began randomly shooting people, including his girlfriend.

The lawsuit alleges that, despite Live Nation and The Gorge’s strict policies against drugs and weapons, they "woefully fell short" of enforcing them.

"Those failures cost Brandy and Josilyn their lives," the lawsuit reads.

Other victims of the shooting include 31-year-old Andrew Cuadra or "August Morningstar," who was shot in the shoulder. Kelly’s girlfriend was also injured in the shooting, as well as 61-year-old security officer Lori Williams.

MORE CRIME HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 NEWS:

Cyber attack closes Swinomish Casino and Lodge

Idaho mom, 85, committed 'justifiable homicide' by shooting armed home intruder, prosecutor says

Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense 'firmly believes' in suspect's innocence

Trial for Tacoma serial arsonist begins Monday

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

"All Brandy and Josilyn wanted to do that weekend was enjoy good music, dance, and unwind from the week; but instead, they lost their lives and their opportunity to spend their lives together as they'd intended," wrote the couple’s families. "We now only have pictures of our beautiful girls to look at instead of being able to hold them in our arms again, hear their voices, and let them know how much they are loved. We never want any parent or family to have to go through what we have been through."