Cyber attack closes Swinomish Casino and Lodge

A cybersecurity incident has caused the Swinomish Casino & Lodge to temporarily close as law enforcement investigates the scope of the issue.

The Anacortes hotel announced Thursday that it is closing the casino and restaurants on the property until further notice. There is no estimate on when the facilities will reopen.

The lodge and RV park will stay open, but only for guests with existing reservations. Affected lodge guests will also receive a refund as appropriate.

Law enforcement and cybersecurity experts are leading the investigation into the incident.

The casino hotel recommends those who recently visited the establishment to check their account statements and monitor credit reports for any suspicious activity, out of an abundance of caution. They will also contact anyone who is affected by the cyber attack, according to their statement.

The Swinomsih Casino and Lodge will continue updating its Facebook page as its systems come back online.

