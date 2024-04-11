Ex-UW, NBA star Nate Robinson needs kidney: 'Don't have long to live'

article

Former University of Washington, NBA player and Seattle-native Nate Robinson said he might not have long to live if he doesn't find a new kidney.

It had been two years since Robinson, a first-round pick in the 2005 NBA Draft and three-time Slam Dunk champion, announced he had been battling renal kidney failure.

Earlier this week, the 39-year-old shared that he was still searching for a new kidney.

"I know that I don't have long if I can't get a kidney," he said to Daily Mail Sport. "I know I'm not going to have long to live. So I just want to make the best of it as much as I can."

In 2022, he revealed on Playmaker that when he was with the New York Knicks in 2006, his doctor found his blood pressure was high. After running tests, they showed his kidneys were failing.

"I always was healthy as a kid. Always was healthy growing up, never was sick, always had good health," he said. "They used to tell me that we're gonna have to check your blood pressure and if your blood pressure is high, you can't play in the game. And I used to argue against them. I'm like then don't check my blood pressure because I'm playing in the game, regardless of what you guys say."

The NBA veteran said he was "young and invincible" and didn't know when it was going to catch up to him.

His doctor told him it'd probably be in his late 30s when his kidneys would deteriorate over time.

Former NBA star and Seattle-native Jamal Crawford posted on X, "We have to get our brother a kidney ASAP."

Robinson played 11 seasons in the NBA with the Knicks, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, L.A. Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. He last played in the league in 2015.

