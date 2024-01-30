Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu: NBA stars to square off in epic 3-point showdown

article

An all-star moment between two NBA titans will come down next month when NBA 3-point leader Stephen Curry and WNBA 3-point record holder Sabrina Ionescu will compete in a 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend.

The shootout that both of them wanted is officially a reality, the NBA announced Tuesday. "Stephen vs. Sabrina" will happen as part of All-Star Saturday Night in Indianapolis on Feb. 17.

This matchup was months in the making. Curry was wired with a microphone for Golden State’s game last Thursday night against Sacramento and had a discussion with Warriors teammate Brandin Podziemski about Ionescu, who scored an almost-perfect 37 points in the WNBA’s 3-point contest last summer. That topped Curry’s NBA 3-point contest best of 31.

"I think I’ve got to challenge her," Curry told Podziemski.

That's when Ionescu took to social media to respond.

"Let’s getttttt it!! See ya at the 3 pt line," she posted on social media.

"Stage is set! Let’s get it@sabrina_i20!" Curry later responded.

Curry will shoot from the NBA 3-point line with NBA basketballs, and Ionescu will shoot from the WNBA 3-point line with WNBA basketballs. At stake: bragging rights and a lot of cash for charity — Curry’s Eat.Learn.Play. nonprofit and Ionescu’s SI20 Foundation will receive a donation from the NBA and WNBA for participating. Every shot they make — $1,000 for regular 3s, $2,000 for money-ball 3s and $3,000 for deeper 3s from nearly 30 feet — will bring a donation from State Farm to the NBA Foundation "to support economic empowerment in the Black community," the league said.

Curry has four of the five highest single-season 3-point make totals in NBA history, with his record of 402 coming in the 2015-16 season. Ionescu led the WNBA with 128 made 3s last season, while shooting nearly 45% from distance.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.