Seattle couple identified as victims killed in Beyond Wonderland music festival shooting; Shooter ID'd

The Grant County Coroner's Office has identified the two victims shot and killed at a Gorge Amphitheatre campground over the weekend. Three other people were injured in the shooting, including the suspect, who was shot by law enforcement.

On June 17, an ‘active shooter’ alert was issued by the Grant County Sheriff's Office around 8:25 p.m. for the Gorge Amphitheatre. The alert was later modified to include a campground near the Amphitheatre, not the concert grounds itself.

A multi-day EDM festival, Beyond Wonderland, was underway at the time of the shooting. Many festival attendees were camping on the grounds near the venue.

Four people were shot at the campground. Two of them died.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said while deputies responded to the call, the suspect "randomly continued to shoot into the crowd." Deputies shot the suspect and took him into custody. The suspect was hospitalized for his injuries and has since been booked into jail.

A GoFundMe identifies one of the victims as 26-year-old Josilyn Ruiz, of Seattle. The GoFundMe, verified by FOX 13 and established by her sister in-law, says Ruiz attended the festival with her fiance, 29-year-old Brandy Escamilla.

The coroner's office has confirmed the identities of Escamilla and Ruiz to FOX 13.

"Our lives will never be the same. Josilyn is a daughter, sister, godmother, aunt, niece, cousin, friend, nurse, and fiance. Words cannot describe the pain our family and friends are grieving from our precious loss of a wonderful angel," the GoFundMe read.

Her family said she was a registered nurse and loved to go on adventures with her fiance. Ruiz was kind and willing to go out of her way to help others, her family said. She loved dancing, singing, attending music festivals, outdoor adventures and travelling, the GoFundMe said.

You can donate to Ruiz's family here. Costs will go toward the efforts of retrieving her belongings from Seattle and other funeral expenses.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect as 26-year-old James Kelly, a soldier based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM).

Kelly is being held for two counts of investigation of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree assault-domestic violence.

It's unclear if investigators have uncovered a motive for the shooting.