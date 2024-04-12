Seattle woman allegedly murdered by boyfriend in Nicaragua

A Seattle family is mourning after a mother was found murdered in Nicaragua, with her long-time boyfriend being the main suspect.

Multiple Nicaraguan news outlets say the body of 58-year-old Amber Yugovich was found in a road near Granada on April 6, and her American partner, Brian Bell, was arrested in connection to the murder.

Police said her body was dumped from a truck, and she had bruises on her face, missing teeth, and signs of sexual assault. Bell was arrested at a house after a police dog tracked him down, according to reports.

Yugovich leaves behind a daughter and two grandchildren.

"Amber was a beautiful soul loved by everyone who came in contact with her. She was hard working and determined to make a wonderful life for herself. She was kind and compassionate. She radiated joy that could light up any room. There’s no one she wouldn’t lend a hand to," said K'Lee Shelton, Yugovich's daughter.

Yugovich's family started a GoFundMe to raise money for post-mortem transportation of her body, airline tickets, attorney fees and funeral expenses. Generous supporters have already surpassed the fundraiser goal of $10,000.

