Seattle man sentenced for dark web drug trafficking

A Seattle man was sentenced Thursday to nearly three years in prison for trafficking drugs from the dark web.

The U.S. District Court in St. Louis, Missouri sentenced 29-year-old Maximillian Verbowsky to 30 months in prison and a $10,000 fine, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court records, Verbowsky used cryptocurrency to buy bulk quantities of counterfeit alprazolam — also sold under the brand name Xanax — from the dark web, then resold them.

Court docs say Verbowsky bought 630,000 pills between Oct. 2019 and Aug. 2021, using a pill press and other drug ingredients to mimic markings used by real drug manufacturers.

Verbowsky pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to sell counterfeit drugs, selling counterfeit drugs and using a fictitious name on mail to commit a crime.