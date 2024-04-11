Deadly wrong-way crash in Lynnwood blocks traffic on SR 525

article

Washington State Patrol is investigating after two cars were involved in a crash, killing at least one person.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. on April 11 on SR 525 and 148th St. SW near Lynnwood. The crash happened on the northbound lanes, but both north and southbound lanes were shut down as a result.

At least two cars were involved. It's unclear how many people died, but Washington State Patrol confirmed the crash was deadly.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) traffic cameras showed one vehicle mangled on top of the center cement barriers. Another car was seen with heavy damage several yards away.

Both lanes are blocked as troopers investigate.

Northbound traffic was diverted to Alderwood Mall Parkway and southbound traffic onto SR 99.

There was no estimated time of reopening the roadway as of this writing.

However, Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies were pursuing the causing driver for first-degree assault domestic violence and kidnapping of an adult. That victim was in the suspect's vehicle at the time of the crash.

When the suspect started driving the wrong way on SR 525, deputies stopped their pursuit.

Seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.