Wrong way DUI driver kills Puyallup woman on I-5 near JBLM

A man who was allegedly under the influence and driving the wrong way on I-5 crashed into a car early Sunday morning, killing a female passenger.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. on northbound I-5 near the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Madigan Gate.

A 40-year-old man from Arlington was going southbound in the northbound lanes and crashed into a car with a man and woman from Puyallup inside, according to Washington State Patrol.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals, and a 52-year-old woman later died. Both vehicles were totaled.

The roadway was closed for around three-and-a-half hours. I-5 is now back open in the area.

The driver who caused the crash is being charged with DUI and vehicular homicide.