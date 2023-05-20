WSP investigates deadly crash on US 2 in Douglas County

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly two-car crash that happened on Highway 2 near Orondo Friday afternoon.

According to the Orondo Fire Department (OFD), crews responded to a crash at around 2:40 p.m. involving an SUV and a semi-truck. Authorities say the crash happened just one mile south of Orondo.

Upon arrival, crews immediately treated the patients, and worked to contain a diesel spill from the semi-truck's fuel tanks. Firefighters were able to plug the diesel leak by using patching putty.

At least one person died in the crash.

Further information is limited at this time, check back for updates.