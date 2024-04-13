Expand / Collapse search

Teen shot in Renton, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

Published  April 13, 2024 5:45pm PDT
RENTON, Wash. - A teen was shot in Renton Saturday afternoon, and police have a suspect in custody.

Renton Police say they received a call around 4 p.m. from a 16-year-old boy who reported he shot someone near Camas Avenue NE and Edmonds Avenue NE, just south of Highlands Elementary School.

Officers arrived at the scene and located an injured 15-year-old boy.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is currently in custody.

It's currently unknown what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

