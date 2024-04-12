Renton woman stabbed in the back, police investigating

A woman was rushed into emergency surgery on Friday after she showed up at Valley Medical Center (VMC) in Renton with stab wounds to the back.

After the woman went into VMC, she was rushed to Harborview Medical Center.

FOX 13 is working to learn where and when the stabbing took place.

It's unknown if it was targeted or random.

The extent of the woman's injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

More stories from Renton

Reports of highly contagious dog virus linked to Renton park

'I love you, Matilda': Family honors teen on birthday weeks after deadly Renton crash

Teen suspects charged in Tukwila carjacking, Renton crash

Renton Police Chief sounds alarm on concerning spike in teen crime

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.