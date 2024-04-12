Renton woman stabbed in the back, police investigating
RENTON, Wash. - A woman was rushed into emergency surgery on Friday after she showed up at Valley Medical Center (VMC) in Renton with stab wounds to the back.
After the woman went into VMC, she was rushed to Harborview Medical Center.
FOX 13 is working to learn where and when the stabbing took place.
It's unknown if it was targeted or random.
The extent of the woman's injuries is unknown.
This is a developing story.
FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.
More stories from Renton
Reports of highly contagious dog virus linked to Renton park
'I love you, Matilda': Family honors teen on birthday weeks after deadly Renton crash
Teen suspects charged in Tukwila carjacking, Renton crash
Renton Police Chief sounds alarm on concerning spike in teen crime
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.