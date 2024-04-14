Fire destroys multiple downtown Snoqualmie businesses

A structure fire in downtown Snoqualmie left four beloved women-owned businesses in ruins, but the community is quick to show their support.

Around 5:25 a.m. on Sunday, Eastside Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a building on Railroad Avenue near SE River Street in Historic Downtown Snoqualmie.

It took crews several hours to fully extinguish the fire, which resulted in the building being a complete loss.

The news of the fire came as heartbreaking news to four local businesses, as Chickadee Bakeshop, Snoqualmie Pie Co., and Littlest Wishes Photography were completely lost, and the back of Snoqualmie Ice Cream was damaged.

Owners of these businesses expressed their devastation on social media, but also thanked the public for their continued support as they process this tragedy.

In response to this, the Snoqualmie Valley Chamber of Commerce started a GoFundMe to assist the affected businesses during this difficult time, with the hope they can rise from the ashes and thrive in the community.

No one was injured in the fire. The King County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation Unit is working to find out what caused the fire.

