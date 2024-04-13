One of the top destinations for sweet treats in the greater Puget Sound region is coming to West Seattle.

Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream says they've received countless emails and comments over the years from people pleading them to open a location in West Seattle, and they listened.

A banner is up for their soon-to-be scoop shop, located at 4540 California Avenue SW in the West Seattle Junction.

The ice cream parlor is opening right next to several other iconic Seattle businesses, like Easy Street Records, Cupcake Royale and Maharaja Cuisine of India.

Molly Moon's made the announcement on social media earlier this month.

The opening date for the new shop is currently unknown, though it should be soon, according to their post.

Molly Moon's has 10 other locations around the region, with their first shop opening in Wallingford in 2008.

