Seattle Restaurant Week by neighborhood

Seattle Restaurant Week kicks off April 14 and foodies from all around Puget Sound are about to score on some tasty food at a low cost.

For 14 days only, more than 100 participating restaurants will invite people to dine and explore Seattle’s unique and innovative food scene with curated menus ranging from $20, $35, $50 and $65.

Scroll through this article to check out what restaurants are participating in your neighborhood. For those who live outside of Seattle, keep scrolling because there are restaurants, cafes, bars, food trucks and pop-ups participating outside of Seattle as well.

Ballard:

Nolita - Italian - Dinner ($35, $50) Italian - Dinner ($35, $50)

San Fermo - Italian - Dinner ($35) Italian - Dinner ($35)

Taste of Mumbai - Indian - Lunch ($20), Dinner ($50) Indian - Lunch ($20), Dinner ($50)

Belltown:

Capitol Hill:

Central District:

Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen - African - Dinner ($50, $65) African - Dinner ($50, $65)

Reckless Noodle House - Vietnamese - Dinner ($35) Vietnamese - Dinner ($35)

Downtown:

Eastlake:

Serafina - Italian - Dinner ($65) Italian - Dinner ($65)

Fremont:

Meesha - Indian - Dinner ($35, $50) Indian - Dinner ($35, $50)

REVEL - Korean - Dinner ($35, $50) Korean - Dinner ($35, $50)

Greenlake:

Nell’s Restaurant - Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($50) Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($50)

Phinney Ridge:

Ada’s Restaurant & Bar - Turkish - Dinner ($50) Turkish - Dinner ($50)

Hillman City:

Delish Ethiopian Cuisine - Ethiopian - Dinner ($35) Ethiopian - Dinner ($35)

Leschi:

Jackson Street Pizza Lounge - Pizza - Dinner ($35) Pizza - Dinner ($35)

Magnolia:

Mondello Ristorante Italiano - Italian - Lunch ($20), Dinner ($35) Italian - Lunch ($20), Dinner ($35)

Pink Salt - Peruvian - Lunch ($20), Dinner ($35) Peruvian - Lunch ($20), Dinner ($35)

Pike Place Market:

IL Bistro - Italian - Dinner ($65) Italian - Dinner ($65)

Maximilien - French - Lunch/Dinner ($50, $65) French - Lunch/Dinner ($50, $65)

Pioneer Square:

13 Coins - American - Dinner ($35, $65)

SOMI - Gastropub - Dinner ($35), Small Plates ($50) Gastropub - Dinner ($35), Small Plates ($50)

Queen Anne:

Grappa Restaurant - Mediterranean - Lunch/Dinner ($65) Mediterranean - Lunch/Dinner ($65)

Toulouse Petit - Cajun-Creole - Lunch ($20, $35), Dinner ($50, $65) Cajun-Creole - Lunch ($20, $35), Dinner ($50, $65)

Via Tribunali - Italian - Dinner ($35) Italian - Dinner ($35)

Ravenna:

Kricket Club - Indian - Dinner ($35, $50) Indian - Dinner ($35, $50)

South Lake Union:

Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Japanese - Lunch ($20), Dinner ($35) Japanese - Lunch ($20), Dinner ($35)

Noodle/Bar - Chinese - Lunch/Dinner ($20) Chinese - Lunch/Dinner ($20)

Taste of Mumbai - Indian - Lunch ($20), Dinner ($50) Indian - Lunch ($20), Dinner ($50)

University Village:

Bamboo Sushi - Japanese - Lunch ($35), Dinner ($50) Japanese - Lunch ($35), Dinner ($50)

Mamma Melina Ristorante - Italian - Dinner ($35) Italian - Dinner ($35)

Wallingford:

Kokkaku - Japanese - Dinner ($50, $65) Japanese - Dinner ($50, $65)

mkt. - Italian - Dinner ($65) Italian - Dinner ($65)

Yoroshiku - Japanese - Lunch ($20), Dinner ($35, $50) Japanese - Lunch ($20), Dinner ($35, $50)

West Seattle:

OUTSIDE OF SEATTLE:

Bellevue:

Bothell:

Beardslee Public House - American - Dinner ($50) American - Dinner ($50)

Edmonds:

Bar Dojo - Asian/Mexican - Dinner ($65) Asian/Mexican - Dinner ($65)

Fire & The Feast - Italian/Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($50) Italian/Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($50)

Sankai - Japanese - Dinner ($50, $65) Japanese - Dinner ($50, $65)

Everett:

Jetty Bar & Grille - Pacific Northwest - Lunch ($20), Dinner ($50) Pacific Northwest - Lunch ($20), Dinner ($50)

Issaquah:

Coho Cafe - Seafood - Lunch ($20), Dinner ($35, $50) Seafood - Lunch ($20), Dinner ($35, $50)

WildFin American Grill - American - Lunch ($20), Dinner ($50) American - Lunch ($20), Dinner ($50)

Kirkland:

hanoon - Lebanese - Lunch ($20), Dinner ($35) Lebanese - Lunch ($20), Dinner ($35)

Novilhos - Brazilian Steakhouse - Dinner ($35, $50, $65) Brazilian Steakhouse - Dinner ($35, $50, $65)

Ristorante Paradisio - Italian - Lunch ($35), Dinner ($50) Italian - Lunch ($35), Dinner ($50)

Sparrow - American - Brunch/Lunch/Dinner ($65) American - Brunch/Lunch/Dinner ($65)

Volterra - Italian - Dinner ($50) Italian - Dinner ($50)

Mercer Island:

Novilhos - Brazilian Steakhouse - Dinner ($35, $50, $65) Brazilian Steakhouse - Dinner ($35, $50, $65)

Redmond:

Renton:

Anchovies & Salt - Vietnamese - Brunch ($35), Dinner ($65) Vietnamese - Brunch ($35), Dinner ($65)

Blossom Vegetarian - Vietnamese - Lunch ($35, $50), Dinner ($35, $50) Vietnamese - Lunch ($35, $50), Dinner ($35, $50)

Novilhos - Brazilian Steakhouse - Dinner ($35, $50, $65) Brazilian Steakhouse - Dinner ($35, $50, $65)

Roaming (Food Truck):

Tukwila:

NW Landing Restaurant & Lounge - Pacific Northwest - Lunch ($20, $35), Dinner ($35, $50) Pacific Northwest - Lunch ($20, $35), Dinner ($35, $50)

Woodinville:

