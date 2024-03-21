Expand / Collapse search

What's coming to the Washington Spring Fair?

By Will Wixey
Published  March 21, 2024 1:02pm PDT
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Washington Spring Fair (also known as the Puyallup Spring Fair) is right around the corner, with two fun-filled weekends coming in less than a month.

Here's what to know before you go:

When is the Washington Spring Fair?

The Washington State Spring Fair is just three weeks away, on April 11-14 & 18-21.

Its hours are Thursday from 2 - 10 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

What can I expect at the fair?

There are many attractions, old and new, coming to the Spring Fair this year! Here are a few of the highlights:

  • Motorsport Mayhem - April 12-14 & 19-21 - Monster trucks, demolition derbies, and more action-packed events at the Grandstand
  • Revved-Up Rally - Saturday, April 13 - Meet your favorite Monster Truck drivers and get autographs, along with a hot dog/nacho buffet
  • Expedition: Dinosaur - Features large-scale animatronic dinosaurs and interactive cases and displays inside the Centennial Tent (tickets $8 per person)
  • Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show - April 11-14 - A fun-filled, family-friendly show with competitions and plenty of laughter at the Contest Arena
  • Garden to Glass: Herbal Happy Hour - April 20, 3 p.m. - Hands-on presentation on how to grow and craft your own cocktails at home, inside the VIP Tent
  • Fireworks Shows - Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday nights at around 9 p.m.
  • Monster Truck Rides - Thrill seekers of all ages can ride in a Monster Truck, for just $10 per person
  • BBQ Playoffs - April 20-21 - It's the 6th Annual Washington State Spring Fair BBQ Competition, with over 35 competitors. You can try some of the meats if you're there early enough
  • Fiesta Mexicana - Sunday, April 21 - Celebrating Mexican culture and arts, with special entertainment and fun for the whole family at the Showplace Stage
  • DockDogs Competition - The world's premier canine aquatics competition is coming to the fair, with events such as Big Air Wave and Speed Retrieve
  • Racing Pigs - Fuzzy little racers making their way down the speedway, happening daily by the Fountain Plaza
  • Creative Kids Exhibit - Talent showcase for kids 6-15 years old, including art, crafts & hobbies, baking, creative writing, photography and more
  • Animal Exhibits - Don't forget to head through the barns to check out the various livestock hanging out at the fair
  • The Farm at SillyVille - Daily, 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. - A free, exciting, hands-on exhibit that connects kids and families to Washington state’s agriculture industry

And as always, there will be plenty of rides and live entertainment for everyone to enjoy!

How much are tickets?

Regular prices for tickets online and at the gate are:

  • General (ages 13+): $13 any day
  • Child (ages 6-12): $11 any day
  • Kids 5 & under: free

Parking:

  • Thursday: Free
  • Friday, Saturday and Sunday: $15

The Fair is also offering a $159 Ultimate Spring Fair Experience Package, which includes four tickets, $60 in food & drink bucks, 8 ride and game passes, 4 fair scones, and 4 admission tickets to Expedition: Dinosaur.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets can be purchased on the Washington State Fair website, or at the gate of the fair.