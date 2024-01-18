Washington 4th most expensive state to buy groceries: report

Washington is the fourth most expensive state to buy groceries in the United States, according to a recent study from HelpAdvisor.com. The study also reveals that people spend more money on groceries in Seattle than in New York.

HelpAdvisor analyzed the most recent U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey data and revealed that households across the country spend an average of $270.21 per week on groceries, which is about $1,080 a month. A four-person household spends an average of $315.22 per week.

Customers shop for groceries ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on November 20, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MOST EXPENSIVE STATE TO BUY GROCERIES

The average cost of weekly groceries in Washington state is $287.67, making it the fourth most expensive state in the U.S.

The most expensive state to buy groceries is California, which is $297.72 per week. The cheapest state to buy groceries is Wisconsin at $221.46 per week.

Here’s how the rest of the states compare, according to HelpAdvisor’s study:

California $297.72 Nevada $294.76 Mississippi $290.64 Washington $287.67 Florida $287.67 New Mexico $286.39 Texas $286.19 Louisiana $282.95 Colorado $279.98 Oklahoma $279.16

RELATED: Washington ranks 2nd-worst state in U.S. to drive in, study finds

MOST EXPENSIVE CITIES TO BUY GROCERIES

According to the study, Miami, Florida reported the highest average weekly grocery spending of any major metro area in the United States:

Miami $327.89 Houston $302.65 Riverside, California $300.50 San Francisco $298.44 Los Angeles $295.33 Seattle $289.23 New York $282.60 Dallas $282.21 Chicago $278.91 Atlanta $277.54

To view HelpAdvisor's full study, click here.