2 snowboarders rescued from cliff near Snoqualmie Summit

Two eastbound lanes on I-90 near the Summit at Snoqualmie were blocked as search and rescue crews looked for two snowboarders who were reportedly trapped on a cliff.

The incident was reported around 9:45 p.m.

Trooper Rick Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter), that crews were doing an "awesome job" of getting the two people down.

It's unclear how long the snowboarders were trapped or what led to them needing rescue.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Cascades and heavy snow is expected to fall Tuesday night.

Thankfully, the pair were quickly rescued after the call went out. It's unclear if there are any injuries.

