Mount Vernon Police are investigating a shooting inside a home that left a man dead Sunday morning.

Officers were originally dispatched to a home on W. Lawrence Street near N. 3rd Street to a report of a domestic violence incident. The caller said someone had been shot.

Police say upon arrival, they discovered an altercation occurred that resulted in a 28-year-old man being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several people inside the home said they knew the suspect, and that he fled the scene after the shooting, according to police. He was not initially found in the area.

Several hours later, police say the suspect came to the Skagit Valley Hospital Emergency Room and reported that he had been assaulted.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest the 42-year-old man, who was later booked into Skagit County Jail for first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

Mount Vernon Police are now working to find out what led up to the shooting. The Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team is assisting in the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help investigators to call (360) 428-3211 or contact Mount Vernon Police during business hours at (360) 336-6271.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Arrested again: Homeless man in custody following 3rd attempt to build cabin in Seattle park

WSP arrests wrong way driver after multi-vehicle crash on I-405 in Renton

'Hope in the nose of a dog': WA nonprofit trains dogs to detect Parkinson's disease

Teen shot in Renton, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.