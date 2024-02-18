Suspect arrested for arson, resisting arrest at Mount Vernon apartment complex

Mount Vernon Police arrested a suspect on Friday after they allegedly tried to start a fire in an apartment they barricaded themselves in.

On February 16 around 12:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a court order violation on E. College Way near N. 19th Street. Officers attempted to mediate the situation during the initial investigation.

Around 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the same address, this time because the earlier subject was throwing items into the hallway of the apartment complex.

Upon arrival, police say the subject pulled out a knife and threatened to harm themselves. They then barricaded themselves inside the apartment.

Officers attempted to deescalate the situation, but the subject began throwing things out of the apartment at officers and started a fire inside the unit.

Despite using less lethal chemical munitions in an attempt to get the suspect out of the apartment, they continued to refuse.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department arrived on scene and determined that the fire was out. Crews then began venting the area of smoke.

The subject continued throwing things at officers, but about an hour later, police say the subject allowed officers into the apartment.

After being released from the hospital, the 39-year-old suspect was booked into Skagit County Jail for first-degree arson, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, and violation of a court order.

Officers were treated for smoke inhalation at Skagit Valley Hospital and released.