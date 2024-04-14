All southbound lanes of I-405 near Renton were blocked Sunday morning after a wrong way driver caused a multi-vehicle crash, according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP says the crash involved 3 cars near NE 30th Street.

Two vehicles caught on fire due to the crash.

Luckily, no one involved in the collision suffered any serious injuries.

The crash fully blocked southbound I-405 for over an hour, causing major traffic backups.

WSP says they arrested the driver that caused the crash, who was going the wrong way on the freeway. They were taken into custody for suspected impairment.

I-405 fully reopened around 7 a.m. and traffic is flowing normally.

