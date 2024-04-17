Patrons subdue suspect after deadly bar shooting near Tenino

Deputies arrested two people in connection to a deadly shooting that happened at a bar near Tenino on Tuesday.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), at around 5:45 p.m., deputies, Tenino Police officers and firefighters responded to reports of a shooting at the Old Hwy 99 Bar and Grill, just north of Tenino.

Deputies and police on the scene of a deadly shooting at a bar and grill near Tenino. (Photo: Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

When police arrived, there was an active disturbance with bar patrons restraining the shooting suspect.

Detectives learned, after interviewing several bar patrons and witnesses, that two suspects – a man in his late 60s and a woman in her mid-40s – walked into the bar following another disturbance that had happened earlier.

Witnesses told police there was an altercation and the male suspect shot the victim, killing them at the scene.

Bar patrons then subdued the shooter until police arrived.

The shooter, who lives in the Tenino area, was taken to the hospital for medical treatment before being taken into custody and booked into jail.

The TCSO says the woman who was with the shooter was also arrested and booked on charges related to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact TCSO detectives at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.

More Thurston County headlines from FOX 13:

Security guard kidnapped during Tumwater marijuana facility break-in

DUI driver arrested after 100 mph pursuit ends in Tumwater

Thurston Co. reacts to hiring of ex-officer cleared in Manny Ellis' death

WA gun store sold hundreds of high-capacity magazines in 90 mins without ban

Lacey drive-by shooting: Dog shot, child injured while in bathtub

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.