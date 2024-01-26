Thurston County deputies rammed, hospitalized during DUI pursuit

A Thurston County deputy's patrol vehicle was rammed by a suspect who was being pursued for driving under the influence early Friday morning, sending two deputies to the hospital.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to stop a black F350 on Martin Way E. around 1:30 a.m. on suspicion of DUI.

Deputies say the driver crossed the median onto I-5 South and fled through Lacey down to Ruddell Road.

As a deputy conducted a PIT maneuver on the truck, the suspect rammed another patrol car, sending the deputy and recruit inside the vehicle to the hospital. One deputy has already been cleared, but the other is still recovering from serious injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The chase continued through Lacey with more deputies attempting PIT maneuvers. The driver eventually drove onto the Capitol City Golf Course, where the chase was briefly terminated before deputies spotted the truck fleeing south on Rainier Road.

After one deputy hit the truck and sent it into a field, the suspect smashed through a fence to get onto Old Highway 99, causing the truck to lose a tire.

The suspect's transmission blew out about halfway through the city of Tenino, and the suspect eventually surrendered and was taken into custody with help from K9 Bowie.

The Sheriff's Office says a man is now in custody for DUI, two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement, multiple counts of first-degree malicious mischief, and attempting to elude.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office thanked other law enforcement agencies and 911 dispatchers for helping with the 30+ minute-long pursuit.