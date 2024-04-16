Man, 63, hit and killed by car Tuesday morning in Kent

A 63-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed early Tuesday morning in Kent, according to police.

Kent police officers were called to the intersection of 132nd Avenue SE and SE 278th Street at 4:06 a.m. upon receiving a 911 call from the involved driver. The woman reported hitting a pedestrian, who was found lying on the ground.

The victim had died by the time officers arrived, police said.

The 58-year-old driver, also from Kent, told authorities she saw the man in the road just moments before striking him and was unable to stop in time. She remained at the scene following the incident and cooperated fully with the responding officers.

Kent Police have confirmed that intoxication does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash. The department's Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Police are appealing to the public for any witnesses to the incident to come forward with information. Anyone who saw the accident or has relevant details is encouraged to contact the Kent Police Department.

Tips can be submitted by email at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or by calling the KPD Tip Line at 253-856-5808.

