Pursuit of armed robbery suspects leads to crash in Kent; police investigate

Police are investigating after multiple armed robbery suspects crashed their car during a pursuit in Kent on Tuesday morning.

At around 7:14 a.m., the Kent Police Department (KPD) announced that northbound Military Road from 268-272 was closed due to an investigation. The southbound lanes in the same area had also been closed but were expected to reopen shortly.

Police are investigating after a group of armed robbery suspects crashed their car during a pursuit in Kent Tuesday morning. Photos taken by FOX 13 Seattle show officers operating a drone to search the area.

FOX 13 crews arrived at the scene to gather additional information.

Police at the scene say officers were in pursuit of armed robbery suspects when they crashed and police pinned the vehicle.

Just after 8 a.m., officers told FOX 13 that the road would be closed for about another hour, so police could investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.