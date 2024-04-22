Possible human remains found in Redmond

Possible human remains were discovered in a wooded area in Redmond last Friday.

Redmond Police officers were called to an area near 9911 Willows Road NE, which is off Willows Trail and across from the Willows Run Golf Complex.

A person foraging for mushrooms called police to report the possible remains.

The remains have been taken to the King County Medical Examiner's Office, who will determine a cause of death and identify the individual.

They will also try to determine how long the person had been out there.

This is a developing story.

MORE NEWS FROM REDMOND

Multiple shots fired in downtown Redmond

Redmond Police investigating pot shop smash-and-grab using stolen Kia

Man shot multiple times near downtown Redmond

Redmond PD: Robbery suspect from Jan. 31 incident arrested weeks later