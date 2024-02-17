Man shot multiple times near downtown Redmond

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized early Saturday morning near downtown Redmond.

Redmond PD says they responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the Sammamish River Villas apartment complex around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, police located a 35-year-old man with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said in an update the victim is in stable condition and remains at the hospital.

The suspect in this shooting is still at large. Anyone with information or video footage of the Sammamish River Villas parking lot at 4 a.m. is asked to contact the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

Police closed the entrance and exit to the apartment complex as they investigated. Roads in the area are now back open.

Redmond PD thanked the community for their patience and cooperation during the closure.