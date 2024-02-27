Redmond Police investigating pot shop smash-and-grab using stolen Kia

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Redmond Police)

Police are working to identify suspects of a pot shop smash-and-grab in Redmond early Tuesday morning.

Officers were alerted around 4:25 a.m. to a security alarm at Hashtag Cannabis, located at Leary Way and Cleveland St. When they arrived, they found a stolen Kia that had been used to smash into the front of the store, then abandoned.

Police reviewed security footage with store owners, which showed three juvenile suspects enter the smashed-up entrance and walk out with handfuls of stolen goods. They were seen getting into a second stolen vehicle and speeding away.

That second video has not been located yet, and no suspects have been identified.

According to Redmond Police, the three drove by the pot shop in a stolen Acura TLX around 4:00 a.m. to case the building, then stole a Kia Optima from a nearby apartment complex and used it to break into the store.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact Redmond Police at (425) 556-2500.