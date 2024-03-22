Multiple shots fired in downtown Redmond

Redmond Police are investigating at least two instances of gunshots being fired within an hour of each other in the downtown area.

The first shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on March 22. Officers responded to the area near the Veloce Apartments on 161st Ave. NE, but didn't find any suspects or see anything unusual.

Around 2:30 a.m., an officer patrolling the area reported hearing gunshots near the transit center parking garage just around the corner from the initial shots fired call. The area was sealed off and cleared by officers.

Witnesses reported seeing an individual firing a weapon out of the driver’s side of a dark-colored sedan.

Shell casings were found behind the transit garage, but there was no damage to cars or buildings.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

