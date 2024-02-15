Redmond PD: Robbery suspect from Jan. 31 incident arrested weeks later

Redmond Police arrested a 22-year-old man accused of robbing a victim in a fraudulent gift card scheme.

The young man was arrested Thursday in connection to an incident on Jan. 31.

According to authorities, a 26-year-old victim met up with the suspect at Grass Lawn Park to purchase gift cards. The victim bought some cards, then realized they were fraudulent and demanded his money back.

Police say the suspect held a gun at him and then ran off.

Detectives identified the suspect after an investigation and took him into custody without incident.