Full Tilt Ice Cream White Center location closing Sunday

Sunday marks the last day customers can buy a scoop from Full Tilt Ice Cream's White Center location, as the shop is set to officially close its doors on Memorial Day.

Full Tilt co-founder Ann Magyar announced the closure back in early April after her husband, Justin Cline, tragically passed away from a heart attack.

Cline founded Full Tilt back in 2008, with the White Center location transforming into a cherished gathering place for families and artists over the years. But Magyar said now that Cline is gone, the shop "just isn’t the same without him," prompting its closure.

Related article

Cline was also known as a community advocate in White Center, as he helped revitalize the neighborhood's business district. Many were quick to donate to Magyar's GoFundMe after Cline's passing, which raised nearly $95,000.

Full Tilt will still have its Columbia City location open, however it will no longer accept gift cards, coupons, or birthday party certificates from other locations.

You can find Full Tilt Ice Cream's White Center location at 9629 16th Ave. SW. They'll be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Volunteers place 4,400 flags on graves of veterans in Lynnwood ahead of Memorial Day

2 WA men accused of selling fake Pokémon, sports cards in $2M scheme

Tar-like substance harming birds along WA, OR coasts

Memorial Day weekend travel rush delays some WA ferry routes

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.