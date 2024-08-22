New law guarantees set recess time for all WA state K-5 elementary students

As elementary students across Washington get ready to head back to school for the 2024-25 year, they can look forward to more time for their favorite part of the day: recess.

A new law that goes into effect this school year guarantees that all elementary school students will receive a minimum of 30 minutes of recess daily, marking a significant shift in how schools prioritize students' physical and mental well-being.

What does the new law entail?

The new law, signed by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2023, mandates that all students in grades K-5 receive at least 30 minutes of daily recess on school days longer than five hours. The recess must be held outdoors whenever possible and should be free from the use of technology like computers, tablets or phones. This legislation aims to standardize recess time across the state, ensuring that all students have consistent opportunities for unstructured play.

In addition to the mandatory recess time, the law directs the Washington State School Directors Association to establish policies that encourage middle and high schools to offer physical activity breaks. It also recommends holding recess before lunch, which research shows can lead to healthier eating habits and less food waste among students.

The law comes in response to a 2022 study by the King County Play Equity Coalition, which revealed wide disparities in recess time across the state. Some students enjoyed more than 45 minutes of recess daily, while others had less than 10 minutes. These differences often disproportionately affected boys and students of color, who were more likely to have recess withheld as punishment or to complete schoolwork.

The legislation prohibits using recess time as a disciplinary tool, a common practice that experts say negatively impacts children’s ability to focus and engage in class. By standardizing recess across the state, the law aims to create more equitable opportunities for all students to benefit from physical activity and play.

The importance of recess

Research consistently highlights the benefits of recess, which include better focus, reduced disruptive behavior in classrooms and enhanced social-emotional development. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children engage in at least 60 minutes of physical activity daily, and recess is a key contributor to meeting that goal.

With this new law, Washington state is taking a proactive step toward supporting students' mental and physical health. Advocates for recess emphasize that playtime is not just a break from academics, but an essential component of a child’s overall development.

Community support and advocacy

Parents, caregivers and community members are encouraged to monitor their local schools to ensure compliance with the new requirements.

Resources and advocacy tips are available on the Recess for Washington website, which provides guidance for those who want to ensure that children receive their guaranteed playtime.

